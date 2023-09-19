Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $95,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,880,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 117,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 372,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VEA stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

