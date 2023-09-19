Piscataqua Savings Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,786 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 2.0% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $91.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average is $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.