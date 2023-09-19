Piscataqua Savings Bank Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $201,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.01.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

