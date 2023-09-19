Piscataqua Savings Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $428.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $462.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $438.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.49. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

