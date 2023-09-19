Piscataqua Savings Bank Reduces Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 28.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 938 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,480,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,633,000 after purchasing an additional 644,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.02. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 50.26%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

