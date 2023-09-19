Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 1,090 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 323.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 32.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 33,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in V.F. by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 414,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 240,003 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $40.56.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VFC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.74.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

