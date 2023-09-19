Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 152 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $116.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.05. General Electric has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $126.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Electric

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.