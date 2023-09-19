Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 1,608 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Piscataqua Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

