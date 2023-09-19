Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 193 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $81.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

