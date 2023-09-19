Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 380 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 28.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 938 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 50.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

