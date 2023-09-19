Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 77 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Piscataqua Savings Bank decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $276.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.95 and its 200-day moving average is $260.24. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.