Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $48.50, but opened at $47.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $52.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00. Planet Fitness shares last traded at $46.82, with a volume of 868,721 shares.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average of $68.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
