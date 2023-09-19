Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. 58.com reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.25.

POR opened at $44.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $480,946.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,255.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 355.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 932,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,574,000 after acquiring an additional 727,396 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $661,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 190,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 83,061 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

