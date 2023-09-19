PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PWSC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised PowerSchool from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.55.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.28 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $47,334.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 200,623,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,856,784.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $47,334.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 200,623,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,856,784.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fred Studer sold 22,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $501,205.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 198,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,838.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,759 shares of company stock worth $1,441,039. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 228,217 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

