PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in PPL were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $22,069,567,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PPL by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

