Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$120.13.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$121.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.
Premium Brands Trading Down 0.7 %
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C($0.01). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of C$1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 5.5837346 earnings per share for the current year.
Premium Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.78%.
About Premium Brands
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.
