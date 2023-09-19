Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 197.78% and a negative net margin of 59.36%.
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
