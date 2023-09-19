Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 197.78% and a negative net margin of 59.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

About Professional Diversity Network

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.