Professional Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $547,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,752,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

