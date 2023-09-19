Professional Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 56,654 Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Separately, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 million, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.14. Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (PGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that invests in US large-cap growth companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PGRO was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

