Professional Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 42,323 Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned about 2.57% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDMO. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 23,616 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 60,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA IDMO opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.
Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.
