Professional Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,023 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $1,757,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 300,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $15,986,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $33.95.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.