Professional Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.2% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.