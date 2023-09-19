Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $14.09 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $409.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $411.30 and a 200-day moving average of $392.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

