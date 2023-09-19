Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $324,000 Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 78.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

XLSR opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $44.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $306.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.