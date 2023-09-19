Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.26 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,797 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,931,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,593,000 after buying an additional 249,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,446,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,202,000 after acquiring an additional 835,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,363,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $53.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

