Professional Financial Advisors LLC Invests $662,000 in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,652,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 284,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after acquiring an additional 243,766 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $12,264,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,237,000.

Shares of IOO opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $58.45 and a 52 week high of $78.35.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

