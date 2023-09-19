Professional Financial Advisors LLC Invests $7.84 Million in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 134,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,000. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises 4.0% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,889 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SSO opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.07. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

