Professional Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,490 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parker Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $221.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

