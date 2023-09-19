Professional Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $459,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $10,181,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

