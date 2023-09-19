PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

PT Astra International Tbk Trading Down 0.6 %

PT Astra International Tbk stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

