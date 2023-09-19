PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
PT Astra International Tbk Trading Down 0.6 %
PT Astra International Tbk stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56.
PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile
