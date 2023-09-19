PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTCT. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of PTCT opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.80. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.99 million. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

