QUASA (QUA) Trading Up 12.2% This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $140,270.08 and $1,440.25 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009195 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00020767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00016827 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014185 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,177.07 or 0.99928469 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000069 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00119036 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,089.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

