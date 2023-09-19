Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for approximately 0.5% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Realty Income by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 24,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Realty Income by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 268,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

