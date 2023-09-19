Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.37 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Recon Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

