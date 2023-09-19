Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 3.8%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.40. 239,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,289,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXRX. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of -0.05.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 520.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.66%. The business had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $61,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,520,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,813,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $61,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,520,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,813,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 31,818 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $418,088.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,033,743.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,902 shares of company stock worth $4,166,673. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 59,698 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,644 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 42,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.