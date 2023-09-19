Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Shares of RDWWF opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Redrow has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

