Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Announces Dividend of GBX 59.40

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 59.40 ($0.74) per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $16.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RSW opened at GBX 3,674 ($45.51) on Tuesday. Renishaw has a one year low of GBX 3,238 ($40.11) and a one year high of GBX 4,296 ($53.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,729.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,831.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,297.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,270 ($40.51) target price on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

