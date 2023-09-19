Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Trading Down 31.8 %

NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $0.24 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $16.76 million, a PE ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 6,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 615,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 605,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 409.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 290,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.