Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,585 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $65.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.68. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 6%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

