Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $22.73. 4,057,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 35,787,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.95.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,020 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,507 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,175,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 22.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,704,572 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $194,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 221,383 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

