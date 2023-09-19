Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,140 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.8% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,632,992,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780,145 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,669,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,925,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 272,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,393. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

