Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,308,000 after buying an additional 51,337,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004,237 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,520,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,310,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 102,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,501. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.28.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

