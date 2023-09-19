Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
NYSE:WSM traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.80. 72,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,581. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $146.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.04 and its 200-day moving average is $125.87.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.88%.
Williams-Sonoma Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Williams-Sonoma
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 2 Beauty Stocks Beaten By the Ugly Stick But Ready to Rally
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Got Nuclear? Three Stocks To Play Energy’s Next Frontier
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- The Top 4 Utilities for Value, Yield, and Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.