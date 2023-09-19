Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 171 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.6% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.46. The company had a trading volume of 69,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,616. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.38.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

