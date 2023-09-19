Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $980,680,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,786 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,324,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,153,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after buying an additional 2,964,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 128,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,614. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

