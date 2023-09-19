Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 278 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.4% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $561.57. 146,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $551.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.89. The stock has a market cap of $248.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COST

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.