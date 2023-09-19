Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 2.3% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TT

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $202.05. The company had a trading volume of 68,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,933. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $139.07 and a 1-year high of $211.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.