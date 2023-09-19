Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Short Interest Up 7.4% in August

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,880,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 19,440,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,146,563. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOOD. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $885,829.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,680,819.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $885,829.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,680,819.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $124,094.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 613,897 shares of company stock valued at $6,897,304 over the last ninety days. 20.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 78,416 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at $3,534,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 16.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 256,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 35,499 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 5.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 300,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.