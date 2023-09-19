Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$72.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.75 to C$72.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.80.
Rogers Communications Price Performance
Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
