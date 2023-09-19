Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $615.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $586.38.

Adobe Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $532.42 on Friday. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $570.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $530.08 and a 200 day moving average of $443.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

